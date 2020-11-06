Stephen Colbert blasts Trump’s lies in emotional Late Show opening (watch)

Following a pathetic, wall-to-wall lie-filled press conference from the losing incumbent president on Thursday night (11/5), Stephen Colbert lashed out at Trump in the opening of The Late Show. "We’re taping this just a little while after Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room, actually, and tried to poison American democracy," he began.

"Donald Trump tried really hard to kill something tonight,” he continued. "If you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need."

Colbert got visibly emotional condemning Trump's remarks, which were full of baseless claims of election fraud. "We all knew he would do this," he said. "What I didn’t know is that it would hurt so much. I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House? Our house, not his. That is devastating."

Colbert also blasted Trump's fellow Republicans for not speaking out against Trump themselves, saying, "Donald Trump is a fascist. And when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there are not fine people on both sides. So, you need to choose: Donald Trump or the American people. This is the time to get off the Trump train, because he told you where the train is going, and it’s not a passenger train. And he’ll load you on it someday, too."

As for the press conference itself, Colbert said, "We’re not going to show you a second of what that sad, frightened fraud said tonight, because it’s poison, and I like you. He can suck silence."

Watch The Late Show opening in full below.