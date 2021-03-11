Stephen Malkmus’ live album cover of Can’s ‘Ege Bamyasi’ finally hits streaming services

Back in 2012, Stephen Malkmus teamed with German group Von Spar to perform Can’s icon 1972 album Ege Bamyasi in its entirety for a 40th anniversary celebration at Cologne's Week-End Fest. They did a pretty great job with the album -- that includes classics "Vitamin C," "I'm So Green," and "Spoon" -- and it was released the next year as a 2013 Record Store Day exclusive.

The album has now, eight years later, finally hit streaming services and you can enjoy it in all its komische glory below. Malkmus has also shared a short documentary about the festival performance featuring footage from the show, the rehearsals and an interview with late Can drummer Jaki Liebezeit. Watch that below.