Stephen Malkmus shares “Juliefuckingette” & announces rescheduled 2021 tour

Stephen Malkmus has shared a new song, "Juliefuckingette." While recorded in the same sessions as this year's folky, excellent Traditional Techniques, the song is a little more the kind of poppy indie rock number you associate with Malkmus, in addition to his standard wry wordplay. You can listen below.

In other news, Malkmus has rescheduled his North American tour for next spring, with dates currently set to kick off March 2 in Minneapolis and wrapping up April 24 in Seattle, with the new NYC date happening March 14 at Webster Hall. Let's hope the pandemic is under control by then. All tour dates are listed below.

We talked with Malkmus back in February about Traditional Techniques and its folk influences.

Pavement were supposed to reunite for Primavera Sound this year but that was put on hold till next year, too.

Stephen Malkmus -2021 Tour Dates:

Tue. March 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Wed. March 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. March 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. March 5 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. March 6 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun March 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. March 9 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. March 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle.

Thu. March 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. March 12 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. March 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. March 14 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Tue. March 16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Wed. March 17 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

Fri. March 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. March 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. March 21 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre Fri.

April 9 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sat. April 10 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Sun. April 11 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Mon. April 12 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Tue. April 13 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed. April 14 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Fri. April 16 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Sat. April 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Sun. April 18 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

Mon. April 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Tue. April 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

Thu. April 22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

Sat. April 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox