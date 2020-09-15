Stephen Malkmus shares “Juliefuckingette” & announces rescheduled 2021 tour
Stephen Malkmus has shared a new song, "Juliefuckingette." While recorded in the same sessions as this year's folky, excellent Traditional Techniques, the song is a little more the kind of poppy indie rock number you associate with Malkmus, in addition to his standard wry wordplay. You can listen below.
In other news, Malkmus has rescheduled his North American tour for next spring, with dates currently set to kick off March 2 in Minneapolis and wrapping up April 24 in Seattle, with the new NYC date happening March 14 at Webster Hall. Let's hope the pandemic is under control by then. All tour dates are listed below.
We talked with Malkmus back in February about Traditional Techniques and its folk influences.
Pavement were supposed to reunite for Primavera Sound this year but that was put on hold till next year, too.
Stephen Malkmus -2021 Tour Dates:
Tue. March 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Wed. March 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. March 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. March 5 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Sat. March 6 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Sun March 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. March 9 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Wed. March 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle.
Thu. March 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. March 12 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. March 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. March 14 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Tue. March 16 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Wed. March 17 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
Fri. March 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sat. March 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. March 21 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre Fri.
April 9 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sat. April 10 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Sun. April 11 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Mon. April 12 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Tue. April 13 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed. April 14 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Fri. April 16 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Sat. April 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Sun. April 18 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
Mon. April 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
Tue. April 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
Thu. April 22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. April 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
Sat. April 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox