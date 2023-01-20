Stephen Stills pays tribute to David Crosby: “a giant of a musician”

Tributes have been pouring in to the late David Crosby, including from his former bandmates. Graham Nash paid tribute, and so did Stephen Stills, who wrote:

I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to composer Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment:

'Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.'

I shoulda known something was up.

David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..

I was happy to be at peace with him.

He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius.

The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.

