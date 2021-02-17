Stereo Total’s Françoise Cactus has died

Françoise Cactus, one half of long-running German/French indie duo Stereo Total, has died following a battle with breast cancer. She was 57. The band broke the sad news, writing "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved friend, singer and drummer Françoise Cactus. She died peacefully at home this morning February 17th, 2021, of cancer. Rest in peace, notre amie!"

Stereo Total formed in Berlin in 1993 by Françoise who, on stage, sang and played drums, and guitarist/singer Brezel Göring. Their sound mixed minimal synthpop, German komische, '60s psych, punk, new wave, Morricone-style soundtrack music -- you name it -- into a unique, fun style. The band released 12 albums, including 2019's Ah! Quel Cinéma!, and dozens of singles and EPs over the years.

In addition to her music, Françoise was an author having written several novels and other books, not to mention radio plays.

Rest in peace, Françoise. You can listen to some of her music below.