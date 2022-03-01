Stereolab announce 2022 North American tour

Stereolab were supposed to tour North America in 2020 around their appearance at the Shaky Knees festival. That didn't happen thanks to Covid, but they've now announced new North American dates surrounding their appearance at Primavera Sound L.A. Dates kick off September 6 in Nashville and wrap up October 15 in Asheville, NC, with stops in Atlanta, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Montreal and more. Deradoorian will open all dates, which are are listed below.

The NYC show will be at Brooklyn Steel on October 10. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 2 at 10 AM local.

Last year, Stereolab released Electrically Possessed, the long-in-the-works fourth volume of their Switched On series, which collects non-LP tracks and other rarities. It made our Indie Basement Best Reissues & Compilations of 2021 list, and you can listen below.

attachment-stereolab-tour loading...

STEREOLAB - 2022 TOUR DATES

September

6 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

13 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

23 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

24 - Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom

25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

29 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

30 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

October

02 - Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS

04 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05 - Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)

10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

15 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Check out pics from Stereolab's 2019 Brooklyn Steel shows: