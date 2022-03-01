Stereolab announce 2022 North American tour
Stereolab were supposed to tour North America in 2020 around their appearance at the Shaky Knees festival. That didn't happen thanks to Covid, but they've now announced new North American dates surrounding their appearance at Primavera Sound L.A. Dates kick off September 6 in Nashville and wrap up October 15 in Asheville, NC, with stops in Atlanta, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Montreal and more. Deradoorian will open all dates, which are are listed below.
The NYC show will be at Brooklyn Steel on October 10. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 2 at 10 AM local.
Last year, Stereolab released Electrically Possessed, the long-in-the-works fourth volume of their Switched On series, which collects non-LP tracks and other rarities. It made our Indie Basement Best Reissues & Compilations of 2021 list, and you can listen below.
STEREOLAB - 2022 TOUR DATES
September
6 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
9 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
13 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
23 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
24 - Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
29 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
30 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
October
02 - Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS
04 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05 - Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)
10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
15 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Check out pics from Stereolab's 2019 Brooklyn Steel shows: