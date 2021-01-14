Stereolab announce ‘Electrically Possessed [Switched On Vol. 4]’, share “Dimension M2″

Stereolab have announced a fourth volume of their Switched On compilations which collect non-LP singles, b-sides, remixes and other rarities. Titled Electrically Possessed, the three-disc set will be out February 26 via Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp Records. There's a limited edition UHF Disks edition that is on numbered, limited edition triple coloured vinyl in a Mirriboard sleeve. Preorders for all formats are available now.

You can listen to "Dimension M2" from Electrically Possessed now, which was written for the Disko Cabine CD compilation, and released in June 2005.

You can check out the Electrically Possessed tracklist, and read the track details, notes, below.

STEREOLAB - 'SWITCHED ON VOL 4: ELECTRICALLY POSSESSED' TRACKLIST

Side 1

1 - Outer Bongolia

2 - Intervals

Side 2

1 - Barock-Plastic

2 - Nomus Et Phusis

3 - I Feel The Air {Of Another Planet}

Side 3

1 - Household Names

2 - Retrograde Mirror Form

3 - Solar Throw-Away [Original version]

4 - Pandora's Box Of Worms

5 - L'exotisme Interieur

Side 4

1 - The Super-It

2 - Jump Drive Shut-Out

3 - Explosante Fixe

4 - Fried Monkey Eggs [Instrumental version]

5 - Monkey Jelly

6 - B.U.A

Side 5

1 - Free Witch and No Bra Queen

2 - Heavy Denim Loop Pt 2

3 - Variation One

4 - Monkey Jelly [Beats]

5 - Dimension M2

Side 6

1 - Solar Throw-Away

2 - Calimero

3 - Fried Monkey Eggs [Vocal]

4 - Speck Voice

TRACK DETAILS:

Outer Bongolia, Intervals, Barock-Plastic, Nomus Et Phusis, I Feel The Air (Of Another Planet), Household Name and Retrograde Mirro Form originally released as The First Of The Microbe Hunters 29th May 2000 on Duophonic Ultra High Frequency Disks, catalogue number D-UHF-D25 as double vinyl [6500 copies pressed] and CD [12,000 copies pressed] editions.

Jump Drive Shut-Out and Solar Throwaway were originally released 10th April 2006 as a 7" tour single via Duophonic Super 45s. Catalogue number DS-4538. 3600 copies were pressed. Solar Throw-Away (Original Version) was unreleased at the time.

Explosante Fixe and L'exotisme Interieur were originally released September 2008 as a 7" tour single via Duophonic Super 45s. Catalogue number DS45-43. 2000 copies were pressed.

The Super-It, Fried Monkey Eggs [Instrumental], Fried Monkey Eggs [Vocal] and Monkey Jelly originally released as The Underground Is Coming 7" tour EP via Duophonic UHF Disks and cut at 33rpm. Catalogue number D-UHF-D24. Monkey Jelly [Beats] was unreleased at the time.

B.U.A was written for a further collaboration with Charles Long [Stereolab had previously worked with him on Music For The Amorphous Body Study Center in 1995] and is previously unreleased. The artwork is called B.U.A [Burnt Umber Assembly] : An Entanglement of Wholes [1998].

Free Witch And No-Bra Queen and Speck-Voice were originally released 31st August 2001 as a 7" tour single via Duophonic Super 45s. Catalogue number DS45-30. 2000 copies were pressed.

Variation One was written for a film soundtrack and compilation CD for "Moog", a documentary about Robert Moog. Originally released 14th September 2004 via Hollywood Records.

Dimension M2 was written for the Disko Cabine CD compilation, released in June 2005.

Calimero was originally released July 1999 via Duophonic Super 45s. Catalogue number DS45-25. A collaborative 7" release between Brigitte Fontaine and Stereolab. The B side was Cache Cache by Monade. A total of 4100 vinyl copies were pressed [1800 on white vinyl and 2300 on black vinyl], there was also a CD edition of 7076 copies.

Pandora's Box of Worms - an unreleased outtake from the Dots and Loops album sessions. Heavy Denim Loop Pt. 2 - an unreleased outtake from the Mars Audiac Quintet album sessions.