Stereolab announce ‘Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]’, share “Robot Riot”
Stereolab have announced Pulse of the Early Brain, the fifth volume of their Switched On series of non-LP track compilations, which will be out September 2 via Warp / Duophonic UHD Disks. At 21 tracks across three vinyl albums, this is the most concise Switched On to date, sweeping up singles, b-sides, collaborations, radio sessions and other rarities that have yet to appear in the series.
Those include: two tracks from their 1997 Simple Headphone Mind collaborative EP with Nurse With Wound, 1992’s Low Fi EP, stray songs from various editions of 2008’s Chemical Chords, a live version of "Cybele’s Reverie" recorded at Hollywood Bowl, and more. You can preorder it now in a variety of formats, editions and variants, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.
The band have shared "Robot Riot," which was originally written in 2000 for a sculpture made by artist Charles Long, who they collaborated with on 1995's Music For The Amorphous Body Study Center project. Listen to that out below.
Stereolab will be on tour in North America starting September 6 in Nashville, and they've just announced that joining them for most dates will be Fievel is Glauque. (Deradoorian was original supposed to open but had to pull out of the tour.) Stops include Basilica Hudson on October 5 and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11. All dates are listed below.
Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]:
1. Stereolab/Nurse With Wound - Simple Headphone Mind
2. Stereolab/Nurse With Wound - Trippin' with the Birds
3. Low Fi
4. [Varoom!]
5. Laisser-Faire
6. Elektro [he held the world in his iron grip]
7. Robot Riot
8. Spool of Collusion
9. Symbolic Logic of Now!
10. Forensic Itch
11. Ronco Symphony [Demo]
12. ABC
13. Magne-Music
14. Blaue Milch
15. Yes Sir! I Can Moogie
16. Plastic Mile [Original Version]
17. Refractions in the Plastic Pulse [Feebate Mix] - Autechre Remix
18. Unity Purity Occasional
19. The Nth Degrees
20. XXXOOO
21. Cybele's Reverie [Live at the Hollywood Bowl]
Stereolab - 2022 Tour Dates
Sept 6th | Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre
Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA
Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History
Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson
Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]
Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel