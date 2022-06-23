Stereolab announce ‘Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]’, share “Robot Riot”

Stereolab have announced Pulse of the Early Brain, the fifth volume of their Switched On series of non-LP track compilations, which will be out September 2 via Warp / Duophonic UHD Disks. At 21 tracks across three vinyl albums, this is the most concise Switched On to date, sweeping up singles, b-sides, collaborations, radio sessions and other rarities that have yet to appear in the series.

Those include: two tracks from their 1997 Simple Headphone Mind collaborative EP with Nurse With Wound, 1992’s Low Fi EP, stray songs from various editions of 2008’s Chemical Chords, a live version of "Cybele’s Reverie" recorded at Hollywood Bowl, and more. You can preorder it now in a variety of formats, editions and variants, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The band have shared "Robot Riot," which was originally written in 2000 for a sculpture made by artist Charles Long, who they collaborated with on 1995's Music For The Amorphous Body Study Center project. Listen to that out below.

Stereolab will be on tour in North America starting September 6 in Nashville, and they've just announced that joining them for most dates will be Fievel is Glauque. (Deradoorian was original supposed to open but had to pull out of the tour.) Stops include Basilica Hudson on October 5 and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11. All dates are listed below.

Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]:

1. Stereolab/Nurse With Wound - Simple Headphone Mind

2. Stereolab/Nurse With Wound - Trippin' with the Birds

3. Low Fi

4. [Varoom!]

5. Laisser-Faire

6. Elektro [he held the world in his iron grip]

7. Robot Riot

8. Spool of Collusion

9. Symbolic Logic of Now!

10. Forensic Itch

11. Ronco Symphony [Demo]

12. ABC

13. Magne-Music

14. Blaue Milch

15. Yes Sir! I Can Moogie

16. Plastic Mile [Original Version]

17. Refractions in the Plastic Pulse [Feebate Mix] - Autechre Remix

18. Unity Purity Occasional

19. The Nth Degrees

20. XXXOOO

21. Cybele's Reverie [Live at the Hollywood Bowl]

Stereolab - 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 6th | Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA

Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History

Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson

Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]

Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel