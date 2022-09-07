Stereolab dusted off rarities, played songs for first time ever at tour kickoff in Nashville (setlist, review)

Stereolab kicked off their 2022 North American tour on Tuesday night at Nashville's Marathon Music Works, a cavernous former automobile factory that is now a very nice venue. The band haven't toured North America in three years and hadn't played live at all since November 2021. There was a bit of knocking the dust off their boots and instruments, but they got into to the (motorik) groove pretty quickly.

Their Nashville setlist also kicked the dust off quite a few songs from their extensive, labyrinthine catalog, playing a few for the very first time, including "Supah Jaianto" from their 2010 album Not Music, and "Simple Headphone Mind" from their 1997 collab with Nurse With Wound. Stereolab also played the full, four-part (17-minute!) version of Dots and Loops' "Refractions In The Plastic Pulse" for the very first time, and it was also the first time they'd played any part of that song since 1999. Other songs pulled out of the archives: "Laissez Faire" from their 1992 Low-Fi EP got its first performance in 30 years, and the roaringly loud "Super Electric," which closed their main set, was played for the first time since 2000.

The Marathon Music Works show was more geared toward obsessive fans, the types who were anxiously awaiting the two recent volumes of their Switched-On non-LP track compilations (like the just-released Vol 5), than casual fans, but they did play a handful of groop classics, including "Miss Modular," "Pack Yr Romantic Mind," "French Disko" and Chemical Chords' "Neon Beanbag," which got the evening off to a perky start. As cool as it was to get some very deep cuts, a song from Emperor Tomato Ketchup would've been welcome. Their setlists across this tour are likely to be Switched-Up a lot, though. Check out the setlist below.

The band sounded terrific, especially drummer Andy Ramsay, without whom tracks like "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse" would prove difficult, and keyboardist Joseph Watson, whose varied work carries the band from their dronier material through their lighter, jazzier easy-listening side. Guitarist and bandleader Tim Gane, meanwhile, was as usual lost in his his own zone, head swaying back and forth, chugging out the looping riffs. Laetitia Sadier remains Stereolab's switch-hitter, playing guitar and keyboard leads when not soothing the crowd with her still-bewitching voice that harmonized most often with bassist Xavier Muñoz Guimera.

Opening on this tour are Fievel is Glauque, aka the American-Belgian duo of Zach Phillips and Ma Clément. For these shows, they're playing a five-piece, including a saxophonist/flautist. Their set of skronky jazz-pop with Brazilian influences complemented Stereolab's perfectly; definitely worth showing up early for.

Stereolab's tour hits Atlanta tonight (9/7) and rolls into NYC next month for two nights at Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11. All tour dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Stereolab @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville 9/6/2022

Neon Beanbag

Laissez Faire

Eye of the Volcano

Refractions in the Plastic Pulse

U.H.F. - MFP

Supah Jaianto

Miss Modular

Mountain

I Feel the Air (of Another Planet)

Harmonium

Delugeoisie

Pack Yr Romantic Mind

Super-Electric

Encore:

The Man With 100 Cells

French Disko

Simple Headphone Mind

STEREOLAB - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Sept 15th | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA

Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History

Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson

Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]

Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 11th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 12th | Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 26th | Paris, FR - La Gaité Lyrique

Oct 27th | Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique (Le Grand Atelier)

Oct 28th | Toulouse, FR - Le Metronum

Oct 30th | San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba [SOLD OUT]

Oct 31st | Valencia, ES - Sala Moon

Nov 1st | Seville, ES - Sala X

Nov 3rd | Lisbon, PT - Lux Club

Nov 4th | Porto, PT - Hard Club

Nov 6th | Madrid, ES - La Riviera

Nov 7th | Barcelona, ES - Apolo

Nov 9th | Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali

Nov 10th | Rome, IT - Orion Club

Nov 11th | Avellino, IT - Cine-Teatro Partenio

Nov 12th | Trento, IT - Teatro SanbàPolis

Nov 14th | Munich, DE - Freiheitshalle

Nov 15th | Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

Nov 17th | Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Nov 18th | Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Nov 19th | Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk

Nov 21st | Antwerp, BE - Trix

Nov 22nd | Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Nov 24th | Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

Nov 26th | Leeds, UK - Leeds Stylus Uni

Nov 27th | Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century

Nov 28th | Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms

Nov 29th | Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

Dec 2nd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall

Dec 3rd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall + Theatre