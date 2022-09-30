Stereolab played Chicago’s Riviera Theatre w/ Fievel is Glauque (pics, setlist, video)
Stereolab are in the midst of their 2022 North American tour that has them out with American/Belgian duo Fievel is Glauque. That hit Chicago on Thursday night (9/29) at The Riviera Theatre, and photos by Christian Heinzel are in this post.
Setlists on Stereolab's tour have been heavy on deep cuts and Chicago was no different, with a few "hits" -- "French Disko," "Miss Modular," "Pack Yr Romantic Mind," and "The Free Design" -- sprinkled in among more esoteric selections, like the full 17-minute version of Dots and Loops' "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse," "Supah Jaianto" and "The Man With 100 Cells." Check out more pics, the setlist and fan-shot video of "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse," below.
Stereolab and Fievel is Glauque hit NYC next month for two nights at Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11.
Read our review of Stereolab's tour-opening set in Nashville.
SETLIST: Stereolab @ Riviera Theatre, Chicago 9/29/2022
Supah Jaianto
Low Fi
Eye of the Volcano
Refractions in the Plastic Pulse
U.H.F. - MFP
Miss Modular
Mountain
Delugeoisie
Harmonium
I Feel the Air (of Another Planet)
Pack Yr Romantic Mind
Super-Electric
Encore:
The Free Design
French Disko
Simple Headphone Mind / Excursions Into “Oh, A-Oh”