Stereolab played Chicago’s Riviera Theatre w/ Fievel is Glauque (pics, setlist, video)

Stereolab are in the midst of their 2022 North American tour that has them out with American/Belgian duo Fievel is Glauque. That hit Chicago on Thursday night (9/29) at The Riviera Theatre, and photos by Christian Heinzel are in this post.

Setlists on Stereolab's tour have been heavy on deep cuts and Chicago was no different, with a few "hits" -- "French Disko," "Miss Modular," "Pack Yr Romantic Mind," and "The Free Design" -- sprinkled in among more esoteric selections, like the full 17-minute version of Dots and Loops' "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse," "Supah Jaianto" and "The Man With 100 Cells." Check out more pics, the setlist and fan-shot video of "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse," below.

Stereolab and Fievel is Glauque hit NYC next month for two nights at Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11.

Read our review of Stereolab's tour-opening set in Nashville.

SETLIST: Stereolab @ Riviera Theatre, Chicago 9/29/2022

Supah Jaianto

Low Fi

Eye of the Volcano

Refractions in the Plastic Pulse

U.H.F. - MFP

Miss Modular

Mountain

Delugeoisie

Harmonium

I Feel the Air (of Another Planet)

Pack Yr Romantic Mind

Super-Electric

Encore:

The Free Design

French Disko

Simple Headphone Mind / Excursions Into “Oh, A-Oh”