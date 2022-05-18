Stereolab prep ‘Switched On’ Vol 5, add 2nd Brooklyn show to tour

Stereolab will be on tour in late summer and fall, and they've added second dates in a few cities since their initial announcement, including an additional NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on October 11, as their 10/10 show at the venue is now sold out. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM. Stereolab's updated tour schedule is below.

In other news, Stereolab's Tim Gane is also one half of duo Ghost Power with Dynamaxion's Jeremy Novak, and they just released their debut album.

Stereolab also are working on a fifth volume of their Switched On compilation series that rounds up singles and other non-LP tracks. They released the long-overdue fourth volume in 2021. Stay tuned for more info on that.

STEREOLAB - 2022 TOUR DATES

TUE 6 SEPTEMBER - Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN, US

WED 7 SEPTEMBER - The Eastern Atlanta, GA, US

FRI 9 SEPTEMBER - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX, US

SAT 10 SEPTEMBER - White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX, US

SUN 11 SEPTEMBER - House of Blues Dallas, TX, US

TUE 13 SEPTEMBER - Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, US

FRI 16 SEPTEMBER – SUN 18 SEPTEMBER - Primavera Sound LA 2022 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

SAT 17 SEPTEMBER - The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, US

MON 19 SEPTEMBER - The Fillmore San Francisco, CA, US

TUE 20 SEPTEMBER - The Fillmore San Francisco, CA, US

FRI 23 SEPTEMBER - Roseland Theater Portland, OR, US

SAT 24 SEPTEMBER - Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC, Canada

SUN 25 SEPTEMBER - Showbox at the Market Seattle, WA, US

WED 28 SEPTEMBER - First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US

THU 29 SEPTEMBER - Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL, US

FRI 30 SEPTEMBER - Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI, US

SAT 1 OCTOBER - History Toronto, ON, Canada

SUN 2 OCTOBER - MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

TUE 4 OCTOBER - Roadrunner Boston, MA, US

WED 5 OCTOBER - Basilica Hudson Hudson, NY, US

FRI 7 OCTOBER - Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA, US

SAT 8 OCTOBER - 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

MON 10 OCTOBER - Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

TUE 11 OCTOBER - Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

FRI 14 OCTOBER - Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC, US

SAT 15 OCTOBER - The Orange Peel Asheville, NC, US