Stereolab share “Simple Headphone Mind” & “Trippin” With The Birds” from ‘Switched On Vol 5′

Stereolab will release Pulse of the Early Brain, the fifth volume of their Switched On compilation series, on September 2 via Warp / Duophonic (preorder on limited edition vinyl), and today they've shared two more songs from it: "Simple Headphone Mind" and "Trippin" With The Birds," which are from their 1997 EP with Nurse With Wound. Here's more info on the tracks:

‘Simple Headphone Mind’ was the second collaboration between Stereolab and Nurse With Wound. As with their first release, ‘Crumb Duck’, Stereolab recorded the basic track and then handed it over to Steven Stapleton to do with, as he pleased. Unlike with ‘Crumb Duck’, listeners can hear the original Stereolab recording, as it was issued under the title ‘The Long Hair Of Death’ on a split single with Yo La Tengo; this version was also featured on Stereolab's ‘Aluminum Tunes’ compilation album.

Listen to those below, and you can preorder Switched On Vol 5 on limited edition black vinyl, and pick up other Stereolab records, in the BV shop.

Stereolab's North American tour kicks off September 6 in Nashville and includes stops at Basilica Hudson on October 5 and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11. They've also just announced new UK/EU dates for the fall -- check out their full itinerary below.

STEREOLAB - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sept 6th | Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Sept 15th | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA

Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History

Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson

Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]

Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 12th | Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 26th | Paris, FR - La Gaité Lyrique

Oct 27th | Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique (Le Grand Atelier)

Oct 28th | Toulouse, FR - Le Metronum

Oct 30th | San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba [SOLD OUT]

Oct 31st | Valencia, ES - Sala Moon

Nov 1st | Seville, ES - Sala X

Nov 3rd | Lisbon, PT - Lux Club

Nov 4th | Porto, PT - Hard Club

Nov 6th | Madrid, ES - La Riviera

Nov 7th | Barcelona, ES - Apolo

Nov 9th | Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali

Nov 10th | Rome, IT - Orion Club

Nov 11th | Avellino, IT - Cine-Teatro Partenio

Nov 12th | Trento, IT - Teatro SanbàPolis

Nov 14th | Munich, DE - Freiheitshalle

Nov 15th | Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

Nov 17th | Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Nov 18th | Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Nov 19th | Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk

Nov 21st | Antwerp, BE - Trix

Nov 22nd | Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Nov 24th | Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

Nov 26th | Leeds, UK - Leeds Stylus Uni

Nov 27th | Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century

Nov 28th | Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms

Nov 29th | Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

Dec 2nd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall

Dec 3rd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall + Theatre