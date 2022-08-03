Stereolab share “Simple Headphone Mind” & “Trippin” With The Birds” from ‘Switched On Vol 5′
Stereolab will release Pulse of the Early Brain, the fifth volume of their Switched On compilation series, on September 2 via Warp / Duophonic (preorder on limited edition vinyl), and today they've shared two more songs from it: "Simple Headphone Mind" and "Trippin" With The Birds," which are from their 1997 EP with Nurse With Wound. Here's more info on the tracks:
‘Simple Headphone Mind’ was the second collaboration between Stereolab and Nurse With Wound. As with their first release, ‘Crumb Duck’, Stereolab recorded the basic track and then handed it over to Steven Stapleton to do with, as he pleased.
Unlike with ‘Crumb Duck’, listeners can hear the original Stereolab recording, as it was issued under the title ‘The Long Hair Of Death’ on a split single with Yo La Tengo; this version was also featured on Stereolab's ‘Aluminum Tunes’ compilation album.
Listen to those below, and you can preorder Switched On Vol 5 on limited edition black vinyl, and pick up other Stereolab records, in the BV shop.
Stereolab's North American tour kicks off September 6 in Nashville and includes stops at Basilica Hudson on October 5 and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 10 & 11. They've also just announced new UK/EU dates for the fall -- check out their full itinerary below.
STEREOLAB - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sept 6th | Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Sept 7th | Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sept 9th | Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre
Sept 10th | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sept 11th | Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sept 13th | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Sept 15th | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sept 16th | Los Angeles, CA - Primavera LA
Sept 17th | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sept 19th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept 20th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept 23rd | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Sept 24th | Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sept 25th | Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept 28th | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sept 29th | Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sept 30th | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Oct 1st | Toronto, ON - History
Oct 2nd | Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson
Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]
Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 12th | Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 26th | Paris, FR - La Gaité Lyrique
Oct 27th | Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique (Le Grand Atelier)
Oct 28th | Toulouse, FR - Le Metronum
Oct 30th | San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba [SOLD OUT]
Oct 31st | Valencia, ES - Sala Moon
Nov 1st | Seville, ES - Sala X
Nov 3rd | Lisbon, PT - Lux Club
Nov 4th | Porto, PT - Hard Club
Nov 6th | Madrid, ES - La Riviera
Nov 7th | Barcelona, ES - Apolo
Nov 9th | Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali
Nov 10th | Rome, IT - Orion Club
Nov 11th | Avellino, IT - Cine-Teatro Partenio
Nov 12th | Trento, IT - Teatro SanbàPolis
Nov 14th | Munich, DE - Freiheitshalle
Nov 15th | Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
Nov 17th | Berlin, DE - Huxleys
Nov 18th | Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
Nov 19th | Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk
Nov 21st | Antwerp, BE - Trix
Nov 22nd | Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Nov 24th | Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
Nov 26th | Leeds, UK - Leeds Stylus Uni
Nov 27th | Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century
Nov 28th | Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms
Nov 29th | Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio
Dec 2nd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall
Dec 3rd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall + Theatre