Stereolab shook the room at Montreal’s MTELUS (setlist, review, video)

"Alright, let's begin," Stereolab lead vocalist, synth player, and guitarist Laetitia Sadier began the show Sunday night at MTELUS in Montreal. The band's North American tour kicked off about a month ago in Nashville, and a couple weeks ago their incredible album Dots and Loops turned 25. It was clear they were glad to be in Montreal, addressing the crowd almost entirely in French, save that opening line and a few thank you's (including a big shoutout to Marker Starling, who opened for Stereolab in Montreal and Toronto last week). Laetitia even introduced most of the songs with French titles, referring to "Eye of the Volcano" off 2004's Fab Four Suture as "L'Oeil du Volcan."

The 15-song set drew from albums across their voluminous discography, including two tracks from Dots and Loops: "Miss Modular" and "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse," their four-part epic. The marathon song came early on and set the tone for the rest of the show: jammy, futuristic, funky, and loud.

Stereolab made massive noise with a somewhat simple setup -- two guitars, bass, three synths, drums, and some prerecorded sounds. The venue had a traditional feel too, with a thick curtain and velvet wings lining the stage, and TV monitors scattered throughout the house (a bit strange, truth be told). The five-piece, led by Laetitia and founding guitarist Tim Gane, ramped up to a wild ending, with "I Feel The Air (Of Another Planet)," "Pack Yr Romantic Mind," and "Super-Electric" rounding out the main set. The crowd, eager to dance more, applauded and stomped for an encore, shaking the room. Stereolab obliged, playing jam-heavy renditions of "The Free Design," "French Disco," and an arrangement of "Simple Headphone Mind" (the title track off their 1997 Nurse With Wound collab album) and "Excursions into 'Oh A-Oh'". MTELUS shook with the sound of synths and distorted wah-wah guitars, not to mention the euphoric roar of the crowd. Check out the full setlist, iPhone photos, and social media posts below.

Stereolab's current tour hits Brooklyn next week on October 10 and 11 at Brooklyn Steel. Fievel Is Glaque and Blue Jazz TV will open, respectively. All dates, plus pictures from their recent Chicago show, below.

Stereolab at MTELUS Montreal, 10/2/2022

Neon Beanbag

Low Fi

Eye of the Volcano

Refractions in the Plastic Pulse

U.H.F. - MFP

Miss Modular

Mountain

Delugeoisie

Harmonium

I Feel the Air (of Another Planet)

Pack Yr Romantic Mind

Super-Electric

Encore:

The Free Design

French Disco

Simple Headphone Mind / Excursions Into “Oh, A-Oh”

