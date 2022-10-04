Stereolab shook the room at Montreal’s MTELUS (setlist, review, video)
"Alright, let's begin," Stereolab lead vocalist, synth player, and guitarist Laetitia Sadier began the show Sunday night at MTELUS in Montreal. The band's North American tour kicked off about a month ago in Nashville, and a couple weeks ago their incredible album Dots and Loops turned 25. It was clear they were glad to be in Montreal, addressing the crowd almost entirely in French, save that opening line and a few thank you's (including a big shoutout to Marker Starling, who opened for Stereolab in Montreal and Toronto last week). Laetitia even introduced most of the songs with French titles, referring to "Eye of the Volcano" off 2004's Fab Four Suture as "L'Oeil du Volcan."
The 15-song set drew from albums across their voluminous discography, including two tracks from Dots and Loops: "Miss Modular" and "Refractions in the Plastic Pulse," their four-part epic. The marathon song came early on and set the tone for the rest of the show: jammy, futuristic, funky, and loud.
Stereolab made massive noise with a somewhat simple setup -- two guitars, bass, three synths, drums, and some prerecorded sounds. The venue had a traditional feel too, with a thick curtain and velvet wings lining the stage, and TV monitors scattered throughout the house (a bit strange, truth be told). The five-piece, led by Laetitia and founding guitarist Tim Gane, ramped up to a wild ending, with "I Feel The Air (Of Another Planet)," "Pack Yr Romantic Mind," and "Super-Electric" rounding out the main set. The crowd, eager to dance more, applauded and stomped for an encore, shaking the room. Stereolab obliged, playing jam-heavy renditions of "The Free Design," "French Disco," and an arrangement of "Simple Headphone Mind" (the title track off their 1997 Nurse With Wound collab album) and "Excursions into 'Oh A-Oh'". MTELUS shook with the sound of synths and distorted wah-wah guitars, not to mention the euphoric roar of the crowd. Check out the full setlist, iPhone photos, and social media posts below.
Stereolab's current tour hits Brooklyn next week on October 10 and 11 at Brooklyn Steel. Fievel Is Glaque and Blue Jazz TV will open, respectively. All dates, plus pictures from their recent Chicago show, below.
Stereolab at MTELUS Montreal, 10/2/2022
Neon Beanbag
Low Fi
Eye of the Volcano
Refractions in the Plastic Pulse
U.H.F. - MFP
Miss Modular
Mountain
Delugeoisie
Harmonium
I Feel the Air (of Another Planet)
Pack Yr Romantic Mind
Super-Electric
Encore:
The Free Design
French Disco
Simple Headphone Mind / Excursions Into “Oh, A-Oh”
Stereolab -- 2022 Tour Dates
Oct 4th | Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 5th | Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson
Oct 7th | Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 8th | Washington, DC - 9.30 Club [Late show]
Oct 10th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 11th | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 12th | Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
Oct 14th | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Oct 15th | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 26th | Paris, FR - La Gaité Lyrique
Oct 27th | Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique (Le Grand Atelier)
Oct 28th | Toulouse, FR - Le Metronum
Oct 30th | San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba [SOLD OUT]
Oct 31st | Valencia, ES - Sala Moon
Nov 1st | Seville, ES - Sala X
Nov 3rd | Lisbon, PT - Lux Club
Nov 4th | Porto, PT - Hard Club
Nov 6th | Madrid, ES - La Riviera
Nov 7th | Barcelona, ES - Apolo
Nov 9th | Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali
Nov 10th | Rome, IT - Orion Club
Nov 11th | Avellino, IT - Cine-Teatro Partenio
Nov 12th | Trento, IT - Teatro SanbàPolis
Nov 14th | Munich, DE - Freiheitshalle
Nov 15th | Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
Nov 17th | Berlin, DE - Huxleys
Nov 18th | Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
Nov 19th | Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk
Nov 21st | Antwerp, BE - Trix
Nov 22nd | Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Nov 24th | Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
Nov 26th | Leeds, UK - Leeds Stylus Uni
Nov 27th | Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century
Nov 28th | Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms
Nov 29th | Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio
Dec 2nd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall
Dec 3rd | London, UK - EartH Concert Hall + Theatre