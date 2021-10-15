Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier shares new single “New Moon”

Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier has a new single, "New Moon," that's out today via Duophonic Super 45s / Drag City. Laetitia says the song is about "The nature of trauma - by going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us, individually. By not avoiding these feelings, it's a way to evolve and cut the ties of the past, that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing." The song has a sweeping feel while staying within the drony/jazzy sonic universe you associate with Sadier.

"New Moon" was originally set to be a 7" single on Duophonic, and may still be, but with all the delays at vinyl pressing plants they decided to release it digitally now. You can watch the video, which Sadier co-directed with Tanya Small, below.

Laetitia will also be touring the UK starting next week and those dates are below. Meanwhile, Stereolab are playing inaugural edition of Pitchfork London in November.

Laetitia also duets with Jarvis Cocker on his new album of French cover songs which you can pre-order on vinyl in the BV shop.

STEREOLAB - 2021 TOUR DATES

October

20th - Ramsgate - The Music Hall

22nd - London - The Victoria

23rd - Brighton - West Hill

26th - Glasgow - CCA

27th - Glasgow - Doublet Bar - sold out

28th - Newcastle - The Cluny

29th - Todmorden - The Golden Lion

31st - Manchester - The Talleyrand [early show] - sold out

November

1st - Bath - Moles

2nd - Oxford - The Jericho