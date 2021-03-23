Steve Albini, Thurston Moore, El-P & more feature in new Lil BUB coffee table book

From featuring on Run the Jewels' Meow the Jewels and rocking out with Andrew W.K. to interviewing Steve Albini on her Big SHOW (not to mention having him on a 2019 live edition held in Asbury Park, where he, Kelley Deal, and Fred Armisen performed a song for her), internet famous cat Lil BUB had a couple of paws planted in the music world. She passed away in December of 2019, and a new limited edition coffee table book will celebrate her legacy, and include contributions from some of her friends. El-P, Andrew W.K., Thurston Moore, Kimya Dawson, David Yow, Aesop Rock, Jack Black, and Albini (who wrote the foreword) are among the contributors to Lil BUB: The Earth Years. It's due out April 23, and is limited to 3000 standard editions and 500 deluxe editions. Each comes with a 7" record, Transmissions from Space, "featuring two new pieces composed by Lil BUB herself, from her intergalactic afterlife." Here's more from the description:

The book was lovingly compiled by me, her “dude” Mike Bridavsky and features 376 pages filled with beautiful photos, news clippings and artwork and a complete and detailed chronological biographical commentary about her extraordinary life from discovery to departure, as well as an intro from Jackson Galaxy, foreword by Steve Albini, and exclusive quotes from many of BUB's celebrity friends including Whoopi Goldberg, Jack Black, El-P (Run The Jewels), Andrew W.K., Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth), Kimya Dawson, David Yow (The Jesus Lizard), Aesop Rock, and more. 30% of the book’s proceeds will benefit Lil BUB's Big FUND, a 501c3 non-profit established by our family to advocate for animals with special needs.

Rolling Stone posted an excerpt from Albini's foreward. Here's part of it:

First from her charming little videos, then meeting her in person, she exuded the same warmth, the same apparent kindness, the same eagerness and energy. BUB’s disarming appearance, her bright, impish eyes and goofy face, her wobbly gait, and tiny size all contributed to a predisposition to love her to bits. How could anyone not? But as charmed as I was knowing BUB from afar, meeting her was still startling.

Read the rest on Rolling Stone, look inside the book, and watch Albini on Lil BUB's Big SHOW, below.