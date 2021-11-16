Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell & more playing Justin Townes Earle tribute

Justin Townes Earle passed away in August of 2020, and his father, Steve Earle, will be honoring his music and memory with a big tribute concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on January 4. "A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle" will feature Steve Earle & The Dukes, with friends Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Ben Nichols (Lucero), Amanda Shires, Jon Langford (Mekons), Old Crow Medicine Show, Jessica Lea Mayfield, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM Central and proceeds will benefit the Etta St. James Earle’s trust.

"A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle" lineup:

Amanda Shires

Ben Nichols (Lucero)

Buddy Miller

Dustin Welch

Elizabeth Cook

Emmylou Harris

Jason Isbell

Jessica Lea Mayfield

Joe Pug

Jon Langford

Lilly Hiatt

Lucinda Williams

Mike Ness and Jonny Two Bags of Social Distortion

Old Crow Medicine Show

Scotty Melton

Stacey Earle And Mark Stuart

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Willy and Cody Braun