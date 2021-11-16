Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell & more playing Justin Townes Earle tribute
Justin Townes Earle passed away in August of 2020, and his father, Steve Earle, will be honoring his music and memory with a big tribute concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on January 4. "A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle" will feature Steve Earle & The Dukes, with friends Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Ben Nichols (Lucero), Amanda Shires, Jon Langford (Mekons), Old Crow Medicine Show, Jessica Lea Mayfield, and more. Check out the full lineup below.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM Central and proceeds will benefit the Etta St. James Earle’s trust.
"A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle" lineup:
Amanda Shires
Ben Nichols (Lucero)
Buddy Miller
Dustin Welch
Elizabeth Cook
Emmylou Harris
Jason Isbell
Jessica Lea Mayfield
Joe Pug
Jon Langford
Lilly Hiatt
Lucinda Williams
Mike Ness and Jonny Two Bags of Social Distortion
Old Crow Medicine Show
Scotty Melton
Stacey Earle And Mark Stuart
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Willy and Cody Braun