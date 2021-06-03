Steve Earle, Mac & Jim from Superchunk and more playing Frankies 457 concert series

Brooklyn Made Presents announced a new Bushwick venue on Thursday, Brooklyn Made, which is set to open in September. Ahead of its opening, they're giving Brooklyn an advance taste of their booking with an outdoor concert series at Caroll Gardens Italian restaurant Frankies 457. The restaurant, which counts The Black Crowes among their fans, will host four acoustic (and mostly solo) shows in their backyard: Steve Earle on June 22, Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur of Superchunk on July 13, Jesse Malin on July 20, and Hiss Golden Messenger on July 27.

Tickets go on sale on restaurant reservation platform Resy on Friday 6/4 at noon, with tables for 2, 4, and 6 available.

Jesse Malin and Steve Earle both have shows at Brooklyn Made coming up in the fall, too.