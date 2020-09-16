Steve Earle recording an album of songs by his son Justin Townes Earle

Steve Earle has announced that he and his band The Dukes will be recording an album of songs by his son Justin Townes Earle, who died in August. He also announced that proceeds from the album will go to a trust for Justin's daughter, Etta St. James Earle.

The album is set to be recorded in October for a January release to coincide with what would've been Justin's 39th birthday. Stay tuned for more details.

Read tributes to Justin from Jason Isbell, Billy Bragg, Margo Price, Stephen King, Robyn Hitchcock, Kevin Morby, Frank Turner, The Decemberists' Colin Meloy, and more.