Steve Earle releases first song from Justin Townes Earle covers album

As previously mentioned, Steve Earle will release an album of covers by his son Justin Townes Earle, who sadly died in August at age 38. The album is called J.T., and it comes out January 4 via New West Records (which would have been Justin's 39th birthday).

"The record is called J.T. because Justin was never called anything else until he was nearly grown," Steve says. "Well, when he was little, I called him Cowboy. For better or worse, right or wrong, I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth. That being said, I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made... for me. It was the only way I knew to say goodbye."

Pre-orders launched today, along with the release of the first single, "Harlem River Blues." It's a lovely take on one of Justin's biggest fan faves, as you can hear for yourself below.

If you'd like to help out Justin's family with the medical and legal bills that Justin incurred, there's a GoFundMe you can donate to.

Tracklist

1. I Don’t Care

2. Ain’t Glad I’m Leaving

3. Maria

4. Far Away In Another Town

5. They Killed John Henry

6. Turn Out My Lights

7. Lone Pine Hill

8. Champagne Corolla

9. The Saint Of Lost Causes

10. Harlem River Blues

11. Last Words