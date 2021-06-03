Steve Earle & The Dukes announce U.S. tour including dates with Los Lobos

Steve Earle & The Dukes have just announced a big tour that will have them out from July through October, including a number of dates with Los Lobos. The tour kicks off July 1 in Ne Braunfels, TX and includes shows in Memphis, Omaha, Kansas City, St Louis, Lexington (KY), Scranton, an appearance on WV Public Radio's Mountain Stage, Dallas and more. See all dates below.

Dates with Los Lobos include Atlanta, Nashville, Asheville, and more, and Steve will wrap up the tour with a few solo dates, including a NYC date at new venue Brooklyn Made on October 16. Before the tour starts, Steve also plays a solo show at Brooklyn Made's series at Frankie's 547 on June 22. All Steve Earle dates are listed below.

Tickets for Frankie's 457 go on sale Friday, June 4 at noon via Resy (reservations for 2, 4 and 6), while the Brooklyn Made show goes on sale Friday, June 11 at noon.

In other news, Steve has released a live video for "The Saint Of Lost Causes" from J.T., his tribute to son Justin Townes Earle who died last year. Watch that below.

Los Lobos also have a massive tour on their schedule, including their annual City Winery holiday shows in NYC.

Steve Earle & The Dukes - 2021Tour Dates:

Tuesday, June 22nd - Frankie's 457 - Brooklyn, NY

Thursday July 1st - Gruene Hall - New Braunfels, TX

Friday July 2nd - Billy Bob’s - Forth Worth, TX

Saturday July 3rd - Barge 295 - Seabrook, TX

Sunday July 4th - The Bluff - Natchez, MS

Tuesday July 6th - Lafyette’s Music Room - Memphis, TN

Thursday July 8th - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

Friday July 9th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Saturday July 10th - Riverside Park Amphitheater - Jefferson City, MO

Sunday July 11th - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Thursday July 15th - Mountain Arts Center - Prestonsburg, KY

Friday July 16th - The Burl - Lexington, KY

Saturday July 17th - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

Sunday July 18th - The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard - Hammondsport, NY

Tuesday July 20th - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Wednesday July 21st - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Friday July 23rd - The Paramount Theatre - Rutland, VT

Saturday July 24th - Marty’s Driving Range - Mason, NH

Sunday July 25th - Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater - Scranton, PA

Tuesday July 27th - Stephen Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

Thursday July 29th - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

Friday July 30th - The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

Saturday July 31st - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday August 1st - Mountain Stage - Charleston, WV

Friday August 6th - Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WI

Saturday August 7th - Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series - Shakopee, MN

Tuesday August 17th - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

Friday August 20th - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Saturday August 21st - Amaturo Theatre - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday August 22nd - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

Tuesday August 24th - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL (With Los Lobos)

Thursday August 26th - The Freeman Stage at Bayside - Selbyville, DE (With Los Lobos)

Friday August 27th - Inssbrook After Hours - Glen Allen, VA (With Los Lobos)

Saturday August 28th - Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta, GA (With Los Lobos)

Monday August 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (With Los Lobos)

Thursday September 2nd - Newberry Opera House - Newberry, SC

Friday September 3rd - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC (With Los Lobos)

Saturday September 4th - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre - Beaver Dam, KY (With Los Lobos)

Saturday October 16th - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY (Steve Earle Solo)

Friday October 22nd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

Saturday October 23rd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)