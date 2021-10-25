Steve Earle touring with Emmylou Harris, reissuing albums on colored vinyl

Steve Earle & The Dukes have a few live dates this month as part of the 2021 edition of The Lantern Tour which raises money for Women’s Refugee Commission and "brings together art and advocacy to stand with migrant and refugee women, children, and youth around the world." The three-date series also features Emmylou Harris, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Amy Helm, Gaby Moreno, and Thao, and has stops in the DC area on 10/28, Munhall, PA on 10/29 and Collingswood, NJ on 10/30. All dates are listed below.

You can also catch Steve Earle & the Dukes aboard the 2022 Outlaw Country Cruise which sets sail from Miami on February 25 and runs through March 3, making stops in Costa Maya, Mexico and Harvest Caye, Belize. Emmylou Harris is also aboard along with Lucinda Williams, Old 97's, Rodney Crowell, Supersuckers, Los Straitjackets, Waco Brothers, Carlene Carter, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Laura Cantrell, Elizabeth Cook, Roger Alan Wade, and more. The cruise is sold out but you can join the waitlist.

In other news, a whole bunch of Steve Earle albums are getting repressed on colored vinyl via New West Records on November 5. You can preorder Dukes albums Terraplane, Guy, The Low Highway, and Ghosts of West Virginia, and Earle solo albums Townes, Townes: The Basics, Washington Square Serenade, and I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive in the BV shop.

Steve Earle & The Dukes - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Oct 28 Capital One Hall Tysons Corner, VA

Oct 29 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA

Oct 30 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

Dec 02 Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

Feb 25 Norwegian Pearl Miami, FL (Outlaw Country Cruise)