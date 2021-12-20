Steve Gunn and Jeff Parker wrapped up their tour at Bowery Ballroom (pics)

It was a lovely, low key night of guitar and voice as Steve Gunn and Tortoise guitarist and jazz bandleader Jeff Parker wrapped up their tour together at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on Saturday. Parker, who released Forforks earlier this year, started the evening with an improvisational set and was joined by Steve at the end. Steve's set included songs from this year's terrific Other You, and he also paid tribute to friend and collaborator Michael Chapman who died in September.

Check out pictures from the whole night by P Squared below.