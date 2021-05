Steve Gunn announces December tour with Jeff Parker

Steve Gunn will tour this fall with guitarist (and American International-signed artist) Jeff Parker. Dates kick off December 2 at Thalia Hall in Chicago and wrap up at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on December 18, with stops in between in Minneapolis, MIlwaukee, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Asheville, Kingston, Ardmore, PA and more. All shows feature solo sets from Steve and Jeff, except for Bowery Ballroom where Steve will be joined by a band for part of his set.

Tickets for Bowery and the rest of the tour go on sale Friday, May 7.

Steve is also playing the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Spring Festival on May 30 in Tivoli, NY (tickets).

All tour dates are listed below.

Steve Gunn - 2021 Tour Dates:

Sun May 30 – Tivoli, NY @ Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Thu December 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Fri December 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

Sat December 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Sun December 5 - Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn #

Tue December 7 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man #

Wed December 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

Thu December 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands #

Fri December 10 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern #

Sat December 11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

Sun December 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance #

Tue December 14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

Wed December 15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

Thu December 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's #

Fri December 17 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall #

Sat December 18 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

# w/ Jeff Parker