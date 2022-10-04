Steve Gunn, Floatie, Gabacho, Spllit & more played Empty Bottle’s Thee Best Western (pics)

Chicago venue Empty Bottle hosted its second annual Thee Best Western fall block party on Saturday (10/1), featuring vendors, food, games, a dunk tank, live music, and more. The live music part of the festivities was headlined by Steve Gunn (days before his set opening for Pavement in Brooklyn) and also included sets from Louisiana's Spllit and Chicago bands Floatie, Gabacho, Fran, and Tommy Goodroad. See pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV below.

