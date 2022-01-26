Steve Gunn shares new EP ft Mdou Moctar & more, playing free Brooklyn residency ahead of tour

Steve Gunn has just released a new EP, Nakama, that's out today via Matador. It features songs from last year's Other You that have been reworked/rerecorded by Gunn with Mikey Coltun and Ahmoudou Madassane of Mdou Moctar, and Natural Information Society, as well as remixes by Circuit des Yeux and Bing & Ruth. You can stream it below.

“To give these songs to people that I admire and to see how they would return, knowing that their music is an inspiration to me, was really a cool opportunity. Joshua Abrams' bass playing, his group Natural Information Society, and his film soundtrack work have been an inspiration to me for some time now. I am grateful that I was able to travel to Chicago and work closely with Josh in his studio on ‘Good Wind’ and ‘On the Way’. Reimagining these songs with Josh, along with Lisa Alvarado's accompaniment, was a total joy. I arrived with the intention of keeping these songs open in seeing where they would go in working with Josh, and am very happy with the results.”

Steve Gunn will be on tour with Jeff Parker this spring (they toured together last fall, too), including a three-show run at L.A.'s Zebulon (3/31, 4/1, 4/2) but before that he's playing a free three-show residency at Brooklyn's Union Pool in February with different collaborators at each one:

Feb 1 : Steve Gunn (Solo) w/ Laura Ortman

: Steve Gunn (Solo) w/ Laura Ortman Feb 8 : Gunn Truscinski Duo w/ Bill Nace

: Gunn Truscinski Duo w/ Bill Nace Feb 15: Steve Gunn (Band) w/ Bing & Ruth

While those shows are free, you do need to RSVP. All tour dates are listed below.

NAKAMA EP TRACKLIST:

1. Protection - Steve Gunn with Mikey & Ahmoudou (from Mdou Moctar)

2. Good Wind - Steve Gunn with Natural Information Society

3. On The Way - Steve Gunn with Natural Information Society

4. Ever Feel That Way - Circuit des Yeux Remix

5. Reflection - Bing & Ruth Remix

STEVE GUNN - 2022 TOUR DATES

2.01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool “Steve Gunn (Solo) w/ Laura Ortman”

2.08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool “Gunn Truscinski Duo w/ Bill Nace”

2.15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool “Steve Gunn (Band) w/ Bing & Ruth”

3.29 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

3.30 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

3.31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon "Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker & Friends"

4.01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon "Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker & Friends"

4.02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon "Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker & Friends"

4.04 ­- Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

4.05 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

4.06 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre #

4.08 - Portland, OR @ The Aladdin Theatre #

4.09 - Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall #

4.10 - Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall #

4.11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

4.13 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

4.14 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

4.15 - Durham, NC @ Three Lobed Festival

4.16 - Durham, NC @ Three Lobed Festival (Gunn-Truscinkski Duo)

# w/ Jeff Parker