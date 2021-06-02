Steve Gunn & William Tyler touring around Newport “Folk On” fest

Steve Gunn and William Tyler were supposed to tour with Mary Lattimore on their way to the 2020 Big Ears festival, which didn't happen due to the pandemic (it was set to start right when the U.S. went into lockdown). Steve and William will now tour around their appearance at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival's "Folk On" mini festival, though sadly not with Mary this time.

Dates kick off in Brooklyn on July 22 at The Bell House, and from there they'll play Livingston Manor (NY), Burlington, Peaks Island (ME), Keen (NH), then Newport, and finally New Haven, CT. See all dates below.

Tickets for The Bell House and the other new dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM Eastern.

In December, Steve Gunn will be on the road with Jeff Parker, a tour that wraps up in NYC at Bowery Ballroom on December 18.

Newport hasn't announced details of it's "Folk On" event yet (stay tuned) but they did announced the lineup for the 2021 Newport Jazz Fest.

Steve Gunn - 2021 Tour Dates

Thursday, July 22 The Bell House, Brooklyn NY *

Friday, July 23 Catskill Brewery, Livingston Manor NY *

Saturday, July 24 Backside 405, Burlington VT *

Sunday, July 25 Lions Club, Peaks Island ME *

Monday, July 26 Nova Arts, Keene NH *

Tuesday, July 27 Folk On, Newport RI *

Thursday, July 29 Cafe Nine, New Haven CT *

Thursday, December 2 Thalia Hall, Chicago IL #

Friday, December 3 Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis MN #

Saturday, December 4 Cactus Club, Milwaukee WI #

Sunday, December 5 Lakeside Inn, Lakeside MI #

Tuesday, December 7 Third Man, Nashville TN #

Wednesday, December 8 Terminal West, Atlanta GA #

Thursday, December 9 Recover Brands, Charlotte NC #

Friday, December 10 The Grey Eagle Tavern, Asheville NC #

Saturday, December 11 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro NC #

Sunday, December 12 Creative Alliance, Baltimore MD #

Tuesday, December 14 The Sinclair, Cambridge MA #

Wednesday, December 15 Gateway City Arts, Holyoke MA #

Thursday, December 16 Tubby’s, Kingston NY #

Friday, December 17 Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore PA #

Saturday, December 18 Bowery Ballroom, New York NY #

* w/ William Tyler

# w/ Jeff Parker