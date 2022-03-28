Steve Keene art exhibit in NYC in April

Artist Steve Keene, who has created album covers for Pavement, Apples in Stereo, Silver Jews, Band of Horses and more in addition to painting his own versions of famous album covers (and selling them for cheap), has his first art book due out in June, and ahead of that there will be a new exhibition of his work, happening April 7-10 at at NYC gallery Public Access (105 Henry St).

The exhibit will feature hundreds of his paintings, covering nearly every inch of the walls. “I consider myself an installation artist,” Keene says. “If people see anything less than a huge wall of my paintings at one time, I don’t think they get it.” All the painting will be for sale via his custom made donation box.

For opening night (4/7), Public Access will be open till 8 PM and otherwise the gallery is open Thurs/Fri 2-6 PM and Sat/Sun 12-6 PM. More info on Public Access is here.

For those who can't make the show, you can order six randomly selected album cover paintings for $70 via his website.

The Steve Keene Art Book can be preordered here.