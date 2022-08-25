Steve Keene art retrospective coming to NYC this fall

Steve Keene, the prolific Brooklyn artist whose work has graced album covers by Pavement, Apples in Stereo, and more, just released the first book of his work, and in conjunction with that, a new retrospective exhibit will be happening in NYC from September 13 - October 14 at ChaShaMa’s Brooklyn Heights gallery (One Brooklyn Bridge Park).

The 30-Year Retrospective will include artworks from the personal collections of Daniel Efram, producer of The Steve Keene Art Book, and from The Apples in Stereo’s Robert Schneider and Eric Allen. One of the coolest pieces on display will be a large Elephant 6 Recording Co-themed mural owned by Allen that will be shown for only the second time.

