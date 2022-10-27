Steve Lacy and Amy Schumer set for ‘Saturday Night Live’ in November
Steve Lacy will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live next week (November 5), alongside host Amy Schumer. The appearance will follow the unlikely chart-topping success of "Bad Habit" from this year's great Gemini Rights, and it comes in the midst of his ongoing tour, which has seemed like an all-around awesome run (but not without a little camera-smashing controversy).
This weekend (10/29), Jack Harlow will be host and musical guest.
Check out more pics by Toby Tenenbaum of Steve Lacy's recent Terminal 5 show...