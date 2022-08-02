Steve Lacy announces 2022 ‘Give You the World’ tour

Steve Lacy just released his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, and has now announced a fall tour in support of it. Dates kick off October 2 in Denver and finish on November 11 in Los Angeles, with stops in most major North American cities in between. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Gemini Rights, below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM local time.

attachment-steve-lacy-2022-tour loading...

STEVE LACY 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun-Oct-2 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tue-Oct-4 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wed-Oct-5 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Thu-Oct-6 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Sun-Oct-9 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Mon-Oct-10 Boston, MA @ Royale

Tue-Oct-11 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Thu-Oct-13 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sat-Oct-15 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Mon-Oct-17 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Wed-Oct-19 Richmond, VA @ The National

Thu-Oct-20 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Fri-Oct-21 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Sun-Oct-23 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Mon-Oct-24 New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Tue-Oct-25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Thu-Oct-27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Fri-Oct-28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Sun-Oct-30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Mon-Oct-31 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Wed-Nov-2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Fri-Nov-4 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun-Nov-6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Mon-Nov-7 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Tue-Nov-8 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Thu-Nov-10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

Fri-Nov-11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre