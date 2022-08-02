Steve Lacy announces 2022 ‘Give You the World’ tour
Steve Lacy just released his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, and has now announced a fall tour in support of it. Dates kick off October 2 in Denver and finish on November 11 in Los Angeles, with stops in most major North American cities in between. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Gemini Rights, below.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM local time.
STEVE LACY 2022 TOUR DATES
Sun-Oct-2 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Tue-Oct-4 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Wed-Oct-5 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Thu-Oct-6 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
Sun-Oct-9 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Mon-Oct-10 Boston, MA @ Royale
Tue-Oct-11 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Thu-Oct-13 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sat-Oct-15 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Mon-Oct-17 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Wed-Oct-19 Richmond, VA @ The National
Thu-Oct-20 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Fri-Oct-21 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sun-Oct-23 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
Mon-Oct-24 New Orleans, LA @ Republic
Tue-Oct-25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Thu-Oct-27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Fri-Oct-28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
Sun-Oct-30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Mon-Oct-31 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Wed-Nov-2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Fri-Nov-4 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sun-Nov-6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Mon-Nov-7 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Tue-Nov-8 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Thu-Nov-10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
Fri-Nov-11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre