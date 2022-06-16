Steve Lacy announces new album ‘Gemini Rights,’ shares “Mercury”

The Internet member, guitar great, and solo artist Steve Lacy has announced his sophomore solo album, Gemini Rights, due this summer via his new major label home, RCA Records. It's the followup to his 2019 debut album, Apollo XXI. Most album details (artwork, tracklist, exact release date, any possible guests) are TBA, but he did just release lead single "Mercury," which was written, performed, and produced entirely by Steve himself. Pulling equally from bossa nova and funk, it's a poppy, pulsating, psychedelic song full of rich, lively vocal harmonies and a very promising taste of this new LP. Check out the song and its video below.

