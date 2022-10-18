Steve Lacy & Fousheé played Terminal 5 as “Bad Habit” continues its reign (pics)

It's been a huge year for Steve Lacy. His song "Bad Habit" had been climbing up the Billboard chart (thanks in part to TikTok), and it eventually unseated Harry Styles' "As It Was" at No. 1, where it's stayed for the last three weeks. Steve is currently touring in support of the album on which "Bad Habit" appears, Gemini Rights, and that tour just landed in NYC for two sold-out shows: Brooklyn Steel on Sunday (10/16) and Terminal 5 last night (10/17). Steve's frequent collaborator and partner Fousheé (who appears on "Bad Habit") has been opening on this tour, and also joining Steve during his set.

We've got pictures from the T5 show by Toby Tenenbaum in this post. More pics, some fan-shot video, the setlist, and the list of all remaining tour dates below...

Steve Lacy at Brooklyn Steel 10/16/2022 -- Setlist (via)

Playground

Lay Me Down

N Side

Ryd

Dark Red

C U Girl

Sunshine

Mercury

Amber

Infrunami

Cody Freestyle

Outro Freestyle/4ever

Buttons

Bad Habit

Steve Lacy -- 2022 Tour Dates

Wed-Oct-19 Richmond, VA @ The National

Thu-Oct-20 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Fri-Oct-21 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Sun-Oct-23 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Mon-Oct-24 New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Tue-Oct-25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Thu-Oct-27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Fri-Oct-28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Sun-Oct-30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Mon-Oct-31 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Wed-Nov-2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Fri-Nov-4 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun-Nov-6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Mon-Nov-7 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Tue-Nov-8 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Thu-Nov-10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

Fri-Nov-11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre