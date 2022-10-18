Steve Lacy & Fousheé played Terminal 5 as “Bad Habit” continues its reign (pics)
It's been a huge year for Steve Lacy. His song "Bad Habit" had been climbing up the Billboard chart (thanks in part to TikTok), and it eventually unseated Harry Styles' "As It Was" at No. 1, where it's stayed for the last three weeks. Steve is currently touring in support of the album on which "Bad Habit" appears, Gemini Rights, and that tour just landed in NYC for two sold-out shows: Brooklyn Steel on Sunday (10/16) and Terminal 5 last night (10/17). Steve's frequent collaborator and partner Fousheé (who appears on "Bad Habit") has been opening on this tour, and also joining Steve during his set.
We've got pictures from the T5 show by Toby Tenenbaum in this post. More pics, some fan-shot video, the setlist, and the list of all remaining tour dates below...
Steve Lacy at Brooklyn Steel 10/16/2022 -- Setlist (via)
Playground
Lay Me Down
N Side
Ryd
Dark Red
C U Girl
Sunshine
Mercury
Amber
Infrunami
Cody Freestyle
Outro Freestyle/4ever
Buttons
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy -- 2022 Tour Dates
Wed-Oct-19 Richmond, VA @ The National
Thu-Oct-20 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Fri-Oct-21 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sun-Oct-23 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
Mon-Oct-24 New Orleans, LA @ Republic
Tue-Oct-25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Thu-Oct-27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Fri-Oct-28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
Sun-Oct-30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Mon-Oct-31 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Wed-Nov-2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Fri-Nov-4 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sun-Nov-6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Mon-Nov-7 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Tue-Nov-8 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Thu-Nov-10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
Fri-Nov-11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre