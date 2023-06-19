Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro Y Moi & Fousheé wrapped up Re:SET @ Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)

The NYC edition of the Re:SET traveling concert series wrapped up on Sunday at Forest Hills Stadium. Headliner Steve Lacy, looking very suave in a silky black suit, brought serious energy and a total command of the stage, vibing with the crowd, repeating verses to have the audience sing along, running around the stage, or tearing off nasty guitar licks. He also brought out Fousheé, who opened the day, for "Sunshine." Check out Steve's setlist and video from Sunday below.

While Sunday was hot and overcast, the lineup was chill and dancy, with James Blake, Toro Y Moi and Fousheé keeping people moving all day. Check out photos by P Squared of the whole day, along with setlists for Steve Lacy, James Blake and Toro Y Moi, below.

Check out recaps and pics from Re:SET Day 1 (LCD, IDLES, more) HERE and Day 2 (boygenius, Clairo, more) HERE.

SETLIST: Steve Lacy @ Forest Hills Stadium 6/18/2023

Cody Freestyle

Helmet

Buttons

N Side

Mercury

Lay Me Down

Ryd

Give You the World

Playground

Infrunami

Some

Amber

4real

C U Girl

Sunshine (with Fousheé)

Static

Bad Habit

Dark Red

SETLIST: James Blake @ Forest Hills Stadium 6/18/2023

Limit To Your Love

CMYK

A Case of You (Joni Mitchell cover)

Life Round Here

Say What You Will

Mile High

Can't Believe the Way We Flow

Hummingbird (Metro Boomin cover)

Voyeur

Life Round Here / Choose Me / Coming Back

Godspeed (Frank Ocean cover)

Retrograde

SETLIST: Toro Y Moi @ Forest Hills Stadium 6/18/2023

Mirage

The Loop

Magazine

Rose Quartz

So Many Details

Goes By So Fast

Ordinary Pleasure

Laws of the Universe