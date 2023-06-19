Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro Y Moi & Fousheé wrapped up Re:SET @ Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)
The NYC edition of the Re:SET traveling concert series wrapped up on Sunday at Forest Hills Stadium. Headliner Steve Lacy, looking very suave in a silky black suit, brought serious energy and a total command of the stage, vibing with the crowd, repeating verses to have the audience sing along, running around the stage, or tearing off nasty guitar licks. He also brought out Fousheé, who opened the day, for "Sunshine." Check out Steve's setlist and video from Sunday below.
While Sunday was hot and overcast, the lineup was chill and dancy, with James Blake, Toro Y Moi and Fousheé keeping people moving all day. Check out photos by P Squared of the whole day, along with setlists for Steve Lacy, James Blake and Toro Y Moi, below.
Check out recaps and pics from Re:SET Day 1 (LCD, IDLES, more) HERE and Day 2 (boygenius, Clairo, more) HERE.
SETLIST: Steve Lacy @ Forest Hills Stadium 6/18/2023
Cody Freestyle
Helmet
Buttons
N Side
Mercury
Lay Me Down
Ryd
Give You the World
Playground
Infrunami
Some
Amber
4real
C U Girl
Sunshine (with Fousheé)
Static
Bad Habit
Dark Red
SETLIST: James Blake @ Forest Hills Stadium 6/18/2023
Limit To Your Love
CMYK
A Case of You (Joni Mitchell cover)
Life Round Here
Say What You Will
Mile High
Can't Believe the Way We Flow
Hummingbird (Metro Boomin cover)
Voyeur
Life Round Here / Choose Me / Coming Back
Godspeed (Frank Ocean cover)
Retrograde
SETLIST: Toro Y Moi @ Forest Hills Stadium 6/18/2023
Mirage
The Loop
Magazine
Rose Quartz
So Many Details
Goes By So Fast
Ordinary Pleasure
Laws of the Universe