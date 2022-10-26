Steve Lacy responds after camera smashing video from New Orleans show goes viral

photo by Toby Tenenbaum

Steve Lacy has responded after video footage of him smashing an attendee's camera at a show went viral. The incident happened at his October 24 show in New Orleans, after a disposable camera was thrown onstage. In the footage, Lacy exclaims, "don’t throw shit on my fucking stage please!," stopping mid-song, then asks for someone's camera, which he proceeds to smash. "That's it. Peace," he says, walking offstage. Watch the footage below.

@katloveshellokitty this was so unexpected #stevelacy #giveyoutheworldtour ♬ original sound - kat

In a new Instagram post about the incident, Lacy writes, "my shows been fun as hell! shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect :) i had a really good time in nola last night. i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens. i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology- maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human. i will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u 💓"

