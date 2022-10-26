Steve Lacy responds after camera smashing video from New Orleans show goes viral

Steve Lacy has responded after video footage of him smashing an attendee's camera at a show went viral. The incident happened at his October 24 show in New Orleans, after a disposable camera was thrown onstage. In the footage, Lacy exclaims, "don’t throw shit on my fucking stage please!," stopping mid-song, then asks for someone's camera, which he proceeds to smash. "That's it. Peace," he says, walking offstage. Watch the footage below.

In a new Instagram post about the incident, Lacy writes, "my shows been fun as hell! shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect :) i had a really good time in nola last night. i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens. i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology- maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human. i will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u 💓"