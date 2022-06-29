Steve Lacy shares “Bad Habit,” reveals ‘Gemini Rights’ release date

Steve Lacy's recently announced sophomore album Gemini Rights now has a release date, and it's in just a couple weeks: July 15 via RCA (pre-save). A press release also reveals that the album was almost entirely written, produced, and performed by 24-year-old Steve alone. We've yet to see the cover or tracklist.

Along with the release date announcement, Steve shared a second single, "Bad Habit," from the upcoming album. "I wish I knew/I wish I knew you wanted me" echoes through "Bad Habit," a sort of upbeat ballad that Steve Lacy has mastered as a solo artist. It's not as dense a soundscape as "Mercury," Gemini Rights's lead single, but it shows off Steve's rhythmic pop prowess wonderfully. Listen: