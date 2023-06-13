Steve Marino (Bugg, Angel Du$t) announces new solo LP, shares “Got You (In My World Now)”

Steve Marino has played in bands like Bugg and Jacky Boy and he's in the current lineup of Angel Du$t, and now he's set to release a new solo album, Too Late To Start Again, on July 28 via Pop Wig Records, the label co-run by Angel Du$t's Justice Tripp (pre-order). The first single is "Got You (In My World Now)," and if you like the breezy, Lemonheads-y jangle pop side of the Pop Wig universe, you'll wanna hear this too. Check out the song and its video below.

The new album follows Steve's 2019 debut solo LP Fluff. It was recorded with Ben Lumsdaine and it features guitar from Matt Berry (The Berries, Big Bite) and Kora Puckett (Bugg, Narrow Head). "Inviting other people into the studio who I respect and trust keeps me open minded," Steve says. "Loosening my grip over ‘my’ songs has only served me well."

"A huge factor in writing these kinds of songs is capturing memories," Steve adds. "From gifting So Much For the Afterglow to my mom for Mother’s Day to my dad listening to Oasis on his boombox – I want to make sounds that teleport me to when I was a kid. [...] As I’ve gotten older, I’ve reconnected and immersed myself in the music surrounding my youth and have more confidently settled into my identity as a power-pop, alt-rock, whatever you wanna call it, songwriter."

Steve's also got a few upcoming West Coast shows and those are listed below.

Steve Marino loading...

Tracklist

1. Satisfy You

2. Comedown

3. Got You (In My World Now)

4. Kingdom

5. Leaning Off The Sun

6. Tune You Out

7. Love You More Than Before

8. Blue

9. Pins and Needles

10. I Don't Want Control of You

Steve Marino -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/25 San Diego, CA @ The Tower Bar

07/27 Los Angeles @ Zebulon

07/29 San Francisco @ Kilowatt