Steve Mason (ex Beta Band) preps new LP ‘Brothers & Sisters’, shares “No More”

Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has announced his fifth solo album, Brothers & Sisters, which will be out March 3 via Double Six / Domino. “To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit,” says Mason. “And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded. Can you imagine what this place would be like without that? I mean what would it be like? Cornish pasties and morris dancing?.”

Brothers & Sisters features Pakistani singer Javed Bashir, British gospel singers Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake and Kaviraj Singh on the santoor. The first single is danceable protest song "No More," which has an anthemic chorus of "This is the people speaking, we are not the same!"

"This track is about Imperialism and in a subtle way, relative to some of my other work, references Australia, Partition and Africa through a combination of lyrics and music," Mason says. "I like to imagine the spirits of these cultures and people haunting the families who profited and were involved in their destruction down through the generations. Never giving them real peace. I can never square in my mind the idea of going to a new country with such horror in mind and struggle to believe that those who carry out such deeds are in fact Human. Sitting in incredible splendour with everything around you, dripping in the blood of incredible and ancient civilisations. This subject has been gone over in depth by many highly intelligent people over the years and is of course nothing new but given the message behind this ‘FUCK BREXIT PRO IMMIGRATION’ album I felt a little history and context was needed."

Watch the video, directed by James Hankins, below.

Steve has UK tour dates this fall and in early 2023. All are listed below.

steve mason - Brothers & Sisters loading...

Brothers & Sisters:

1. Mars Man

2. I’m On My Way

3. No More

4. All Over Again

5. The People Say

6. Let It Go

7. Pieces Of Me

8. Travelling Hard

9. Brixton Fish Fry

10. Upon My Soul

11. Brothers & Sisters

Steve Mason - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

30.11.22 – The Boileroom – GUILDFORD

01.12.22 – The Forum – TUNBRIDGE WELLS

02.12.22 – Heartbreakers – SOUTHAMPTON

03.12.22 – Firebug – LEICESTER

07.12.22 – Esquires – BEDFORD

08.12.22 – Ramsgate Music Hall – RAMSGATE

09.12.22 – Moles – BATH

10.12.22 – Castle & Falcon – BIRMINGHAM

14.12.22 – The Caves – EDINBURGH

15.12.22 – The Crescent – YORK

16.12.22 – Social – HULL

17.12.22 – The Trades Club – HEBDEN BRIDGE

20.04.23 – Future Yard – BIRKENHEAD

21.04.23 – Academy 2 – SHEFFIELD

22.04.23 – Academy 2 – OXFORD

27.04.23 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS

28.04.23 – Pop Recs Ltd – SUNDERLAND

29.04.23 – King Tuts – GLASGOW

03.05.23 – Gorilla - MANCHESTER

04.05.23 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON

05.05.23 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM

06.05.23 – Concorde 2 - BRIGHTON