Steve Mason (ex Beta Band) preps new LP ‘Brothers & Sisters’, shares “No More”
Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has announced his fifth solo album, Brothers & Sisters, which will be out March 3 via Double Six / Domino. “To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit,” says Mason. “And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded. Can you imagine what this place would be like without that? I mean what would it be like? Cornish pasties and morris dancing?.”
Brothers & Sisters features Pakistani singer Javed Bashir, British gospel singers Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake and Kaviraj Singh on the santoor. The first single is danceable protest song "No More," which has an anthemic chorus of "This is the people speaking, we are not the same!"
"This track is about Imperialism and in a subtle way, relative to some of my other work, references Australia, Partition and Africa through a combination of lyrics and music," Mason says. "I like to imagine the spirits of these cultures and people haunting the families who profited and were involved in their destruction down through the generations. Never giving them real peace. I can never square in my mind the idea of going to a new country with such horror in mind and struggle to believe that those who carry out such deeds are in fact Human. Sitting in incredible splendour with everything around you, dripping in the blood of incredible and ancient civilisations. This subject has been gone over in depth by many highly intelligent people over the years and is of course nothing new but given the message behind this ‘FUCK BREXIT PRO IMMIGRATION’ album I felt a little history and context was needed."
Watch the video, directed by James Hankins, below.
Steve has UK tour dates this fall and in early 2023. All are listed below.
Brothers & Sisters:
1. Mars Man
2. I’m On My Way
3. No More
4. All Over Again
5. The People Say
6. Let It Go
7. Pieces Of Me
8. Travelling Hard
9. Brixton Fish Fry
10. Upon My Soul
11. Brothers & Sisters
Steve Mason - 2022/2023 Tour Dates
30.11.22 – The Boileroom – GUILDFORD
01.12.22 – The Forum – TUNBRIDGE WELLS
02.12.22 – Heartbreakers – SOUTHAMPTON
03.12.22 – Firebug – LEICESTER
07.12.22 – Esquires – BEDFORD
08.12.22 – Ramsgate Music Hall – RAMSGATE
09.12.22 – Moles – BATH
10.12.22 – Castle & Falcon – BIRMINGHAM
14.12.22 – The Caves – EDINBURGH
15.12.22 – The Crescent – YORK
16.12.22 – Social – HULL
17.12.22 – The Trades Club – HEBDEN BRIDGE
20.04.23 – Future Yard – BIRKENHEAD
21.04.23 – Academy 2 – SHEFFIELD
22.04.23 – Academy 2 – OXFORD
27.04.23 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS
28.04.23 – Pop Recs Ltd – SUNDERLAND
29.04.23 – King Tuts – GLASGOW
03.05.23 – Gorilla - MANCHESTER
04.05.23 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON
05.05.23 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM
06.05.23 – Concorde 2 - BRIGHTON