Steve Wynn preps 11-CD ‘Decade’ box set (listen to “Milky White”)

The Dream Syndicate's Steve Wynn is releasing Decade, an 11-CD box set which collects solo works from 1995-2005, on October 23 on Real Gone Music. Most of the records he made during that period are out of print, and of the 166 tracks here, 57 of them have never seen the light of day before, and there are also 31 rarities, so this is a real boon for fans. You can check out the full tracklist below.

One of those rarities is "Milky White," a track from 2000 that was written with Eric "Roscoe" Ambel (The Del Lords, The Brandos) and released as part monthly singles series for then-cutting-edge MP3 site Emusic. "The idea was to choose a new collaborator each month, write a new song with that collaborator in mind and get it recorded and released immediately, almost like a sixties style of quick turnaround," Steve tells us. "It was fun and exhilarating and also grueling after a while. But Roscoe made it more the former than the latter since he was so good at coming up with an indelible, signature riff and so incredibly skilled and able in a recording studio. He and Linda Pitmon and I recorded and mixed this in one day at Cowboy Technical Studios in Brooklyn and had it out and online within 48 hours. And then I was on to the next month." There's definitely a Y2K vibe to this with the burning embers of trip hop heard in the production, but it's also very much a Steve Wynn song, too. You can listen to that below.

You can pre-order Decade now.

In anticipation of the box set, Steve will be playing a livestream show today (9/25) at 4 PM ET featuring songs from Decade. Tickets are on sale. Flyer for the livestream is below.

STEVE WYNN - DECADES tracklist:

Steve Wynn – Melting in the Dark

CD ONE

1. Why

2. Shelley's Blues, Pt. 2

3. What We Call Love

4. Drizzle

5. The Angels

6. Epilogue

7. Silence Is Your Only Friend

8. Stare It Down

9. Smooth

10. For All I Care

11. The Way You Punish Me

12. Down

13. Melting in the Dark

CD TWO

1. Follow Me (unreleased radio performance)*

2. James River Incident (unreleased demo)*

3. Shelley’s Blues, Pt. 2 (unreleased demo)*

4. Smooth (unreleased demo)*

5. Down (unreleased demo)*

6. Nothing at All (unreleased demo)*

7. Nothing but the Shell (unreleased demo with Eric Ambel)*

8. Silence Is Your Only Friend (unreleased demo)*

9. Stare It Down (unreleased demo)*

10. Swallowed Me Whole (unreleased demo)*

11. The Angels (unreleased demo)*

12. What We Call Love (unreleased demo)*

13. What Would It Take (unreleased demo)*

14. Why (unreleased alternate version with the Pat Thomas band)*

15. The Air That I Breathe*

16. James River Incident (studio outtake)*

17. Make It Up to You (studio outtake)*

Steve Wynn – Sweetness and Light

1. Silver Lining

2. Black Magic

3. Sweetness and Light

4. This Strange Effect

5. This Deadly Game

6. How's My Little Girl

7. Ghosts

8. Blood from A Stone

9. In Love with Everyone

10. The Great Divide

11. That's the Way Love Is

12. If My Life Was an Open Book

13. Black Magic (unreleased demo)*

14. This Deadly Game (unreleased demo)*

15. Ghosts (unreleased demo)*

16. Silver Lining (unreleased demo)*

17. Blood from a Stone (unreleased demo with Gutterball)*

Steve Wynn – My Midnight

CD ONE

1. Nothing but The Shell

2. My Favorite Game

3. Cats and Dogs

4. In Your Prime

5. Mandy Breakdown

6. Lay of The Land

7. Out of This World

8. My Midnight

9. The Mask of Shame

10. We've Been Hanging Out

11. 500 Girl Mornings

12. Ladies and Gentleman*

13. Invisible (unreleased demo with Johnny Hott)*

14. Smoke from a Distant Flame (unreleased Studio G demo)*

15. My Family (Studio G demo)*

16. Don’t Be Afraid (Studio G demo)*

17. Smoke from a Distant Flame (unreleased studio outtake)*

CD TWO

1. My Favorite Game (unreleased demo)*

2. Cats and Dogs (unreleased Studio G demo)*

3. In Your Prime (unreleased Studio G demo)*

4. Mandy Breakdown (unreleased demo)*

5. Lay of the Land (unreleased Studio G demo)*

6. My Midnight (unreleased Studio G demo)*

7. The Mask of Shame (unreleased demo)*

8. We’ve Been Hanging Out (unreleased Studio G demo)*

9. 500 Girl Mornings (unreleased studio G demo)*

10. My Favorite Game (unreleased Studio G demo)*

11. Easy (unreleased demo 1)*

12. Easy (unreleased demo 2)*

13. Halfway to the Afterlife (studio G demo)*

14. Halfway to the Afterlife (unreleased demo)*

15. Invisible (studio G demo)*

16. Lay of the Land (unreleased demo)*

17. The Impossible (Studio G demo)*

18. Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad (studio outtake)*

Steve Wynn ‎– Here Come the Miracles

CD ONE

1. Here Come the Miracles

2. Shades of Blue

3. Sustain

4. Blackout

5. Butterscotch

6. Southern California Line

7. Morningside Heights

8. Let's Leave It Like That

9. Crawling Misanthropic Blues

10. Drought

11. Death Valley Rain

12. Sustain (unreleased demo)*

13. Southern California Line (unreleased demo)*

14. Morningside Heights (unreleased demo)*

15. Death Valley Rain (unreleased demo)*

16. There Will Come a Day Instrumental (unreleased demo)*

CD TWO

1. Strange New World

2. Sunset to The Sea

3. Good and Bad

4. Topanga Canyon Freaks

5. Watch Your Step

6. Charity

7. Smash Myself to Bits

8. There Will Come a Day

9. Watch Your Step (unreleased demo)*

10. Smash Myself to Bits (unreleased demo)*

11. Staten Island (unreleased demo)*

12. Watch Your Step (unreleased demo 2)*

13. Bitch Pants (unreleased studio outtake)*

Steve Wynn ‎– The Emusic Singles Collection

1. Strange New World

2. Last House on The Right (with Johnette Napolitano)

3. The Last One Standing (with Australian Blonde)

4. Milky White (with Eric Ambel)

5. Melinda (with Richard Lloyd)

6. The Way I Feel Right Now (with Barbara Manning)

7. The Devil's Not That Kind (with James Mastro)

8. Merry-Go-Round (with Polar)

9. I Gotta Do Things My Way (with the Miracle 3 and the Turnettes)

10. Shake and Bake (with Gutterball)

11. Down at The Hi-De-Ho (with the Fleshtones)

12. At the End of The Day (with Linda Pitmon)

13. Bait and Switch (unreleased demo)*

14. Claro Que Si (unreleased demo)*

15. Conditions (unreleased demo with Chris Cacavas)*

16. Down at the Hi-De-Ho (unreleased demo)*

17. From a Better Place (unreleased outtake)*

18. I’m Not Listening (unreleased Studio G demo)*

Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3 ‎– Static Transmission

CD ONE

1. What Comes After

2. Candy Machine

3. The Ambassador of Soul

4. Keep It Clean

5. Amphetamine

6. California Style

7. One Less Shining Star

8. Maybe Tomorrow

9. Hollywood

10. Charcoal Sunset

11. A Fond Farewell

12. If It Was Easy Everybody Would Do It

CD TWO

1. Riverside (studio outtake)*

2. Nothing Like Anything (studio outtake)*

3. Underneath the Underground (studio outtake)*

4. Timing (studio outtake)*

5. Survival Blues (studio outtake)*

6. Again (studio outtake)*

7. State Trooper (studio outtake) *

8. Benediction (studio outtake)*

9. Underneath the Underground (unreleased demo)*

Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3 ‎– ...Tick...Tick...Tick

1. Wired

2. Cindy, It Was Always You

3. Freak Star

4. Killing Me

5. The Deep End

6. Turning of The Tide

7. Bruises

8. Your Secret

9. Wild Mercury

10. All the Squares Go Home

11. No Tomorrow

12. Killing Me (unreleased demo)*

13. Second Best* (from “Fever Pitch”)*

14. Welcome to the New Regime (unreleased studio outtake)*

15. Still Messed Up (unreleased studio outtake)*

16. Bring the Magic (unreleased demo with Chris Cacavas)*