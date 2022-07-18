Steven Spielberg directed his first music video for Marcus Mumford’s “Cannibal”

Last year Steven Spielberg directed his first musical, his Oscar-nominated West Side Story) and now he's directed his first music video -- Marcus Mumford's "Cannibal" from his his upcoming star-studded solo debut, (self titled). It was made in a single shot on an iPhone, with help from Spielberg's wife Kate Capshaw and Mumford's wife Carey Mulligan. Marcus documented how the video came together via Instagram:

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.

I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven. Full cast and crew:

“Cannibal”

Directed by

Steven Spielberg

Producer, Art Director and Dolly Grip

Kate Capshaw

Producer and BTS videographer

Kristie Macosko Krieger

Costumer and Sound

Carey Mulligan

Performed by

Some Chancer Mug

Watch the video for "Cannibal" below.