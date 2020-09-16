Stevie Nicks announces concert film coming to theaters, and live album

Without concerts happening (for the most part), concert films are more important than ever, and here's a very exciting one. Stevie Nicks has announced Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, which was filmed at the Indianapolis and Pittsburgh stops of her 2016/2017 tour with The Pretenders. It hits theaters for two nights only on October 21 and 25, and the audio gets a digital release as a live album on October 30 via BMG. Here's more via press release:

The film features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,” "Edge of Seventeen," “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more as well as rare gems from her platinum selling catalog. The film also reveals intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history which to this day remain part of the soundtrack to the lives of generations of music lovers. Directed and produced by Joe Thomas during Nicks' fabled 67 city sold out 24 Karat Gold Tour, filming and recording took place in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017. “The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold,” Said Stevie Nicks.

Tickets go on sale September 23. Watch the trailer below.

Stevie was recently one of many people to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green. "My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him," she said. "I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen. When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band."

