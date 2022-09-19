Stevie Nicks brought the hits, covered Tom Petty at Sea.Hear.Now fest (setlist, video)

Stevie Nicks' fall tour is officially underway, having kicked off last week at Chicago's Ravinia Festival, and she hit Asbury Park on Saturday (9/17) to headline the first day of the 2022 Sea.Hear.Now festival. Only a couple songs shorter than her headline date in Clarkston, MI earlier in the week, her SHN set was loaded with hits, both Fleetwood Mac and solo, and a few covers.

“Is this the world of Bruce Springsteen?” Stevie Nicks asked the massive crowd in Asbury Park on Saturday night. The Boss didn't make an appearance during Stevie's set, or during the festival, but she had no problem holding the crowd's attention during her Day 1 headline set.

The weather was perfect on Saturday, making "Outside the Rain" a great start, and her set also including Mac classics "Dreams," "Gypsy," "Gold Dust Woman," "Landslide" and "Rhiannon." On the solo side, she played "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," "Enchanted," "If Anyone Falls," and "The Wild Heart."

There was also, of course, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," her duet with Tom Petty, and she went on to pay tribute to him by covering "Free Fallin'." Stevie had a couple other covers for Asbury Park: Buffalo Springfield's classic protest anthem "For What It's Worth," and she closed out Sea.Hear.Now's first night with Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll."

Stevie's tour rolls on, hitting the Boston area tonight, with upcoming festival stops at CT's Sound on Sound and California's Ohana, as well as a big L.A. show at Hollywood Bowl and more. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Stevie Nicks @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival 9/17/2022

Dreams (Fleetwood Mac)

If Anyone Falls

Stop Draggin' My Heart Around

Enchanted

For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)

Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac)

Wild Heart

Bella Donna

Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)

Stand Back

Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac)

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac)

Edge of Seventeen

Encore:

Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin)

STEVIE NICKS: 2022 TOUR

SEP 19, 2022 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

SEP 22, 2022 - Maine Savings Amphitheatre - Bangor, ME

SEP 24, 2022 - Sound on Sound Festival - Bridgeport, CT

SEP 30, 2022 - Ohana Festival - Dana Point, CA

OCT 3, 2022 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 6, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

OCT 9, 2022 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

OCT 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

OCT 16, 2022 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

OCT 19, 2022 - Credit One Stadium - Charleston, SC

OCT 22, 2022 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

OCT 25, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

OCT 28, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

OCT 31, 2022 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL