Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 tour dates

Stevie Nicks was scheduled to play some festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, Shaky Knees, and BottleRock Napa, but she's now cancelled all of her tour dates for 2021 because of surging COVID cases.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," Stevie writes in a statement. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021."

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," she continues. "I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

Stevie had also been on the lineup of New Orleans Jazz Fest, but that was recently postponed until 2022 because of COVID.

Meanwhile, Shaky Knees has added Foo Fighters to fill Stevie's slot, and BottleRock Napa added Chris Stapleton.