Stevie Nicks & Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie
Lots of her fellow musicians have been paying tribute to longtime Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who passed away at age 79. Now two of her bandmates have shared message of their own. Stevie Nicks posted a handwritten note and photo with McVie, which you can see above. The note reads:
A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London -- but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now.
I always knew I would need these words one day. (written by the Ladies Haim)
It's all I can do now...
I had a best friend
But she has come to pass
One I wish I could see now
You always remind me
That memories will last
These arms reach out
You were there to protect me like a shield
Long hair running with me
Through the field...
Everywhere, you've been with me all along
Why me?
How'd I get this halleljuah
Why me?
How'd I get this hallelujah
Why me?
How'd I get this hallelujah
See you on the other side, my love
Don't forget me
Always, Stevie
Mick Fleetwood also shared a message:
This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that "song bird"... reminding one and all that love is all aorund us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.
Part of my heart has flown away today..
I will miss everything about you
Christine McVie
Memories abound.. they fly to me.
Mick Fleetwood.