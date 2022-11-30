Stevie Nicks & Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie

Lots of her fellow musicians have been paying tribute to longtime Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who passed away at age 79. Now two of her bandmates have shared message of their own. Stevie Nicks posted a handwritten note and photo with McVie, which you can see above. The note reads:

A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London -- but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now.

I always knew I would need these words one day. (written by the Ladies Haim)

It's all I can do now...

I had a best friend

But she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me

That memories will last

These arms reach out

You were there to protect me like a shield

Long hair running with me

Through the field...

Everywhere, you've been with me all along

Why me?

How'd I get this halleljuah

Why me?

How'd I get this hallelujah

Why me?

How'd I get this hallelujah

See you on the other side, my love

Don't forget me

Always, Stevie