Stevie Nicks says “we must all change into spiritual warriors,” wear masks, stay inside

While celebrities are not proving to be the best source of pandemic advice -- we're looking at you, Madonna -- Fleetwood Mac's queen of lace, Stevie Nicks, has just shared a journal entry that seems pretty sensible.

Inspired from listening to Pandora and not reading the news early in the morning, she writes she is "just happy to be awake, immersed in music ~ feeling slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe" at home, while quoting CSNY's "Our House."

She then writes, "If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible~ you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps...And when you wake up, make it your mission to do all that you can to stop the virus before someone you know falls really ill. Because then, you will be too late. Your life will be forever changed."

For us to all get back to they way things were before COVID-19, Stevie says "we must all change into spiritual warriors" and "make it our mission to fight this virus; otherwise there is nothing left" and she desperately wants "to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again."

"Please don’t throw this world away," Stevie writes in closing. "Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It’s up to us now ~ because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue."

It's almost like she is saying "Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow" but also "Stand Back" at least six feet if you have to go out at all.

You can read Stevie's whole journal entry below.

