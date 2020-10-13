Stevie Wonder releases 2 new songs ft. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, Busta Rhymes, Gary Clark Jr

The legendary Stevie Wonder has launched a new label, So What The Fuss Music, marketed and distributed by Republic Records/Universal Music Group, and along with the launch he has released two new singles: “Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate” feat. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Busta Rhymes and “Where Is Our Love Song” feat. Gary Clark Jr. Both are protest songs that resonate strongly right now. "In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity," Stevie said.

All proceeds from “Where Is Our Love Song” will be donated to Feeding America.