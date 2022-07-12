Stick To Your Guns announce tour with Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo & Foreign Hands, share song

Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns showed off their more melodic side on recent single "Weapon," but "Hush" finds them at their most tough and caustic. It's the second taste of upcoming LP Spectre, which arrives 7/29 via Pure Noise. Listen and watch the video below. You can pre-order the album on "half black, half blood red" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores.

STYG have also announced a tour with stacked support coming from Texas metallic hardcore crushers Kublai Khan TX, Chicago pop punks Belmont, Long Island emo torch-carriers Koyo, and Delaware metalcore revivalists Foreign Hands. That tour includes a NYC show on September 13 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Stick To Your Guns / Kublai Khan / Belmont / Koyo / Foreign Hands -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/1 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

9/2 — Portland, OR — Bossanova

9/3 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

9/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — Soundwell

9/6 — Denver, CO — The Oriental Theater

9/7 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

9/8 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/9 — Louisville, KY — Portal

9/10 — Alton, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/11 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

9/12 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage

9/13 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

9/14 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

9/15 — Toronto, ON — Opera House

9/16 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD

9/17 — Quebec City, QC — Envol & Macadam Fest

9/20 — Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern

9/21 — Orlando, FL — The Abbey

9/22 — Jacksonville, FL — Underbelly

9/23 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

9/25 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest

9/27 — Austin, TX — Mohawk

9/28 — Dallas, TX — Amplified Live

9/30 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile

10/1 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues