Still Corners share new single “Heavy Days,” announce 2022 tour

Still Corners, who released a new album, Last Exit, back in January, are back with a new single, "Heavy Days," which adds a dancey beat to the duo's smoky, lonesome road sound. "Sometimes it all feels like too much, there's a lot to take in reading the news all the time," says the group's Tessa Murray. "We wanted to write a reminder to put the phone down now and again and get out there and live life to the fullest while you can." You can watch the video for the single below.

You'll be able to catch Still Corners on tour in 2022, with UK/EU dates in April, and U.S. dates in May and June. The L.A. stop of the tour in June 2 at Echoplex and the NYC show is June 16 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, September 16.

All tour dates are listed below.

STILL CORNERS - 2022 TOUR DATES

4/2/2022 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

4/4/2022 – Lille, France @ L'Aeronef

4/5/2022 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

4/6/2022 – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium @ De Casino

4/7/2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory

4/10/2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/11/2022 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

4/12/2022 – Köln, Germany @ Gebäude9

4/13/2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

4/14/2022 – Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connwitz

4/15/2022 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

4/16/2022 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex Café

4/18/2022 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Boogaloo

4/19/2022 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

4/20/2022 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/25/2022 – Dublin, Ireland @ Pepper Canister Church

4/26/2022 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo

4/27/2022 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ The Brudenell Social Club

4/28/2022 –Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

4/29/2022 – London, United Kingdom @ EartH Theatre

05/18/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/19/2022 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

5/20/2022 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

5/21/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/22/2022 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

5/26/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Co

5/27/2022 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

5/30/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

5/31/2022 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/1/2022 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

6/2/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

6/3/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ TBC

6/5/2022 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/6/2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8/2022 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

6/9/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

6/11/2022 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

6/14/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/16/2022 – New York, NY @ LPR

6/17/2022 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

6/18/2022 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall