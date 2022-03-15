Stöner (ex-Kyuss) prep new LP ‘Totally…’ (stream “Party March”)

Stöner, the new-ish band with former Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, released their debut LP Stoners Rule in 2021 and now they're set to follow it with a new album, Totally…, on May 6 via Heavy Psych Sounds (pre-order). We're premiering new single "Party March," which is exactly the kind of sludgy desert rock riff feast you'd expect from a band with this résumé, and these guys still know how to churn this stuff out like they did in the '90s.

When asked for a quote, Nick said, "As the wise Chuck Dukowski once said to me ..‘It’s all about the Party March’…. So… let your good times roll, let them sooth your soul. March! March! March!" Indeed. Listen below...