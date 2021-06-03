Stöner (ex-Kyuss) releasing debut LP ‘Stoners Rule’ (stream 2 tracks)

Stöner is the new band of Kyuss members Brant Bjork (guitar, vocals) and Nick Oliveri (bass, vocals), with Brant's longtime drummer Ryan Güt, and their debut LP Stoners Rule drops on June 25 via Heavy Psych Sounds (pre-order). You probably have an idea of what to expect from a Kyuss-related band called Stöner, and this band does not disappoint. They recently released lead single "Nothin'" and we're now premiering second single "Rad Stays Rad," both of which offer up all the fuzzed-out, smoke-cloud riffage you could ask for.

"The more things change, the more they stay the same. So while your Rock continues to Roll, just remember.... Rad Stays Rad," the band says of the new song. Listen to both tracks below.