Storefront Church announces debut LP, ‘As We Pass’ (hear “After the Alphabets”)

Following his signing to Sargent House earlier this year and the release of his first single with the label ("The Gift," which was featured on the soundtrack for Netflix series The Queens Gambit), Lukas Frank has announced his debut album as Storefront Church, As We Pass, due out May 21st via Sargent House.

Alongside the album's announcement comes the first single off the album, a bass-heavy, dark, and slow-burning crooner called "After the Alphabets." DIIV's Cole Smith contributed on the track, both as an instrumentalist and co-songwriter, which is fitting considering its melancholic, all-encompassing instrumentation that sounds akin to DIIV's 2019 album, Deceiver. Listen to the track, and view the cover art and tracklisting for As We Pass, below.

AS WE PASS TRACKLIST

1. After The Alphabets

2. Lying to Actors

3. Asphalt Dog

4. Total Stranger

5. Us Against Us

6. Faction from Under the Grove

7. The Beach

8. Smile-Shaped Scar

9. Let’s Leave